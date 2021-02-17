New Mexicann Natural Medicine - W. Cordova Rd
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
New Mexicann Natural Medicine - W. Cordova Rd
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
403 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM
License 0040
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
11am-4am