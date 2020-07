T........s on July 24, 2020

This place very good to me, my wife make me drive 22 hours to see the in-laws (yikes lmao). I drop her off with family and go out to "get some bread". Now I am a transgender Indian in my 50s, ive never done the marijuana. I ask lady at counter with many blue hairs "what is good for stinky in-laws?". She point me to "indica" so I decide what to lose right? Anyway, me, an Indian transgender in his 50s doesn't even remember the evening with her stinky family. will definitely be back next year!! Marinara is good for the whole family!