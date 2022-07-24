Next Leaf Pharma
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Edibles
Cartridges
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Next Leaf Pharma
"Home of the $100" Not only home of the $100 oz we are a full THC spectrum dispensary. We always offer excellent and competitive prices. Seneca owned & operated we are located at the Eastern Door of the Cattaraugus Territory, Irving New York. We have knowledgeable and friendly staff to answer all your questions; we're only a 30 minute drive from downtown Buffalo and a 60 minute drive from Erie.