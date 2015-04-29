Tittyman6996
this place is the best place to go to and very knowledgeable of pruduts and the hemp bowl neckless i bought drop on the ground and didnt break very durbale for cheap
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
this place is the best place to go to and very knowledgeable of pruduts and the hemp bowl neckless i bought drop on the ground and didnt break very durbale for cheap
I love how it's super fast service, never a long wait, and a good amount of selection. I've gotten to know most of the staff and I enjoy coming here. Great prices even if you're on a budget, or wanting to spend some serious $$$. Definitely check them out.
always blown away by the customer service and product value compared to price! #1 go to from now on!!!!
Good product, cheap prices. Usually get better stuff HERE than at the 'high end' stores.
Love it, open late, price range for everyone and they have EVERYTHING including gun shaped dab rigs lol
I've been coming here since just after they opened. They have gotten themselves real organized. I never have a problem finding what I need. I don't like to spend a lot of $$, I'm frugal, and these guys have a selection that always meets my wallet AND is usually quality. They are always helpful. I've read reviews from the 2 places that are closer to me, but based on the reviews and the menu prices, it looks like they need to keep up the high priced rent district they are in.
Love this place. Always smiling faces. And great service
So glad u guys are here in Burien. Keep up the great service and quality.
I love this shop (Burien/white center) because it's close and they sell a strain from victory cannabis that has high cbd and less than 1% thc. There's only a few employees there that seem to really listen and help you. My experience has been hit or miss during my visits-more good than bad, though. The bad? One employee tried to up-sell my friend and myself when I was trying to introduce my friend to the shop. We were kind of in a hurry and the employee wouldn't stop talking about products we made clear that we weren't interested in. Another time I tried to introduce a friend, the employee helping us looked super high and then recommended the strain they were on "right now". That strain was nothing like what I was asking for. I'm all for people using marijuana, I just lost a bit of respect for the shop when their employee, who was a "manager", was high on the job. They definitely have a few star employees. I hope those good ones help you if you shop here. They accept medical authorizations if a "manager" is around. Plus, they have a food truck in the parking lot-smart marketing with that.
Great service.