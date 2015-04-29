JennRox on December 29, 2016

I love this shop (Burien/white center) because it's close and they sell a strain from victory cannabis that has high cbd and less than 1% thc. There's only a few employees there that seem to really listen and help you. My experience has been hit or miss during my visits-more good than bad, though. The bad? One employee tried to up-sell my friend and myself when I was trying to introduce my friend to the shop. We were kind of in a hurry and the employee wouldn't stop talking about products we made clear that we weren't interested in. Another time I tried to introduce a friend, the employee helping us looked super high and then recommended the strain they were on "right now". That strain was nothing like what I was asking for. I'm all for people using marijuana, I just lost a bit of respect for the shop when their employee, who was a "manager", was high on the job. They definitely have a few star employees. I hope those good ones help you if you shop here. They accept medical authorizations if a "manager" is around. Plus, they have a food truck in the parking lot-smart marketing with that.