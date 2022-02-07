N’Bliss Cannabis – Manchester
Promotions
Mix & match any 4 Wynk Seltzer flavor combinations and receive the 4-pack for $20!
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available Morgan County Farms strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $200.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available Sinse strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $300.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available Illicit strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $400.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available C4 strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $350.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available Proper strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $350.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Mix & match any available Heya strains and receive the 1-ounce bundle for $400.
While supplies last. Restrictions apply. See store for details. Medical decisions should not be made based on advertising. Consult a physician on the benefits and risks of particular medical marijuana products.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.