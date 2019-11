Dcannaboss3 on May 23, 2019

The staff is generally pretty clueless. Ive been here over a couple dozen times, spending at least $150 every visit. usually about 3-4 times a month. About %60 of the time I experienced a negetive visit. They never answer the phone, deals and updates are not reflected on the online menu. I was told mutiple times I could not utilize my points. Ive been overcharged 3 times now becuase staff forgets discount. On Top of all that I still came here, I was always polite and always tipped the budtenders. Untill my last visit that is. My latest purchase will be my last at this facility. The staff member refused to return a catridge that was clearly defective. He even tested the catridge, tested my battery and came outside to watch me try to rip it. After clearly seeing the product was a dud and was covered under the return policy he would not return it. It had all the fluid left, i had a reciept and I came in literally 5 min after the original purchase. I explained I lived an hour away, was a loyal custumer and Ive never complianed or returned anything. he flat out rudley refused to exchange my product. This is the last time I get ripped off by some half ass salesman who doesnt know anything about thier products. Your staff needs serious training. what a joke.