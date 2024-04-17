Nirvana Dispensary - Coming Soon
dispensary
Recreational

Nirvana Dispensary - Coming Soon

Mount LaurelNew Jersey
148.3 miles away
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Other

About this dispensary

Nirvana Dispensary: Your Mt. Laurel Oasis for Premium Cannabis Welcome to Nirvana Dispensary, your trusted source for high-quality cannabis products and personalized care in the heart of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Nestled conveniently near NJ turnpike and Rt 73, we're dedicated to elevating your cannabis experience, whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or just starting your journey. Discover Our Curated Collection At Nirvana Dispensary, we hand-pick a diverse selection of cannabis products to suit your every need and preference. Our shelves are stocked with: NJ Favorites: Explore popular New Jersey strains like Novarine, Memory Loss, Animal Face, Mexican Flan, Lemon Cherry Gelato and more, Top Brands: Find trusted names brands like Verano, Ascend, Rhythm, CROPS, Kind Tree, Botanist, Select, GrassRoots, Ozone, 777, Garden Greens, Fernway, GTI, Mudd Brothers, Hamilton Farms, Pyramids, Violas, Legends, Cookies and more. Diverse Offerings: Choose from flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vapes, and an array of accessories. The Nirvana Difference: Passion, Knowledge, Community We're not just a dispensary; we're a community hub where your well-being comes first. Our expert budtenders are passionate about guiding you toward the perfect products. Whether you're seeking relaxation, pain relief, or just a touch of euphoria, we're here to help. Find Your Bliss at Nirvana Dispensary Visit us in Mt. Laurel or explore our easy-to-use Leafly e-commerce platform to discover all that Nirvana Dispensary has to offer. We can't wait to be part of your wellness journey.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1134 New Jersey Highway 73, Mount Laurel, NJ
License RE000823
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Nirvana Dispensary - Coming Soon

0 Reviews of Nirvana Dispensary - Coming Soon

