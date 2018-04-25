Miguel50138
Buen servicio y la mejor calidad.
4.9
10 reviews
It was my first time, me recibieron bien amables y me sentí en confianza, la budtender habló con conocimiento sobre el producto.
Excelente Servicio y Calidad.
Excelente!! buen servicio, excelentes precios y buena calidad. Me encanta visitar este dispensario!
Súper desde la entrada la parte de adentro súper acogedora los recomiendo al 100% tanto así que voy de camino otra ves. Un recharge rapidito
Parking✅ Servicio excelente✅ Extensa Variedad de cepas✅ Flores en óptimo estado✅ Buenos precios✅ Ofertas diarias ✅ Recomendado 💯⚕️
The service is the best! budtenders super knowledgeable, they know their products, and always welcome you with a smile. The dispensary is very beautiful and welcoming.
Despues de varias visitas en San Juan, Nirvana ha sido mi favorito. Recibo ofertas diarias, los budtenders mantienen un ambiente de confianza. Me siento comoda al hablar de los supositorios y otros productos. Las flores siempre estan bien cuidadas. Recomiendo al 100 este dispensario, de igual forma su gran equipo. <3
super amigables los budtenders, el dispensario limpio y atmosfera agradable y los que atienden parecen que tener mucho conocimiento me supieron oriental muy bien con las condiciones mía y llevarme a un producto que me ha funcionado de maravilla. Gracias Nirvana.
Da la vuelta, las flores tienen ivu incluido 😱