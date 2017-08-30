aa134
Very nice and chic dispensary. Loved how welcoming and knowledgeable the staff was. The deals are great!
5.0
10 reviews
Nothing but good vibes. The staff is really helpful and knowledgeable with their products. I knew, coming in looking for flowers. It worked be before and still does now. They were to answer and questions and also guide me through their processes and the break down of each flowe.
Always got that 🔥🔥🔥
Best dispensary for flower. Pricing is good. Look out for the specials
I love this place! Everyone is very friendly, helpful, and welcoming.
Parking was a breeze
Always a good vibe when I come from the west side. The workers are all friendly
Of the 3 dispensaries on the island of Oʻahu with which I am familiar, I would call NOA Botanicals the most, “Upscale“. Friendly, knowledgeable people, broad selection, excellent pricing, particularly if you shop the specials.
Noa is top tier class act facility. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, a level above the other dispensary. They have about two to three times the selection and growing fast. They offer infused oils, tinctures and wax whilst the other shop nearby only sells like 4 varieties of flower. Highly recommend
Top notch despensary, the people are friendly and they have an awesome selection for only being the second despensary on oahu. If you want quality and a good selection this is the place to go