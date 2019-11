420_4Life on July 11, 2019

Service was ok and I thought the prices were reasonable but my weed is so wet it's 4 days later and I still cant smoke it. It just singes up into a little scorched ball. Not sure how long it will take to dry or how much weight/$$ I lost on it. Either they realize the weed is that moist in which case the'yre knowingly ripping people off, or they dont know it in which case they are pretty ignorant about their own products. Either way it doesnt look good and I wont be back.