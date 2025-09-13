About this dispensary
NOLA Cannabis Co. - New Orleans
H & W Drug Store Dispensary is a medical marijuana pharmacy serving the New Orleans and Metairie areas of Louisiana. The dispensary provides fast, friendly, and professional care to patients, offering a range of medical cannabis products. They are committed to helping patients with debilitating conditions, and their locations offer free delivery for orders over $100. The dispensary also supports patient education and offers a variety of resources for medical cannabis use.
Leafly member since 2024
- 1667 Tchoupitoulas Street, Suite B., New Orleans, LA
- call 504-301-2363
- cash
- StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
Closed until 9am CT
4 Reviews of NOLA Cannabis Co. - New Orleans
4.3
Quality
5.0
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
c........0
September 13, 2025
To whom this may concern I Mr. CLR.Sr I have love here 42 yrs of my life I been around I can say but this is Home so let start here interior look a peel can use ah little more the Flower let's talk I've been looking for a while blue berry muffin and then some how you guys got your hands on a little only prerolls Iam a connoisseur type of guy I love the the fact that this type of info gets out because I seen the improvements so with a little suggestion dirty taxi / blueberry muffin/ Donnie Burger / Blue Sage / Sharktooth Cherry Pie / cheetah piss / and also the option to choose from shake popcorn premium top shelf or connoisseur levels of strains is VERY Important
w........2
March 7, 2025
Great bud, Awesome people, and Hella chill. Know that if you order, it must be picked up same day.
t........3
October 12, 2024
I never wait long and the entire staff is nice, professional, and respectful.
j........1
November 16, 2024
Great Staff.