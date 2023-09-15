This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
Been there several times with my girlfriend. Shes wild as a march hare but the employees are always tolerant and polite. Quick to serve and in the know if asked a question concerning different strains. Great prices, friendly and knowledgeable employees. Got my business when im around those parts every time! Peace NC! Thank you for the service offered! Impeccable!
Wow! LOVE this place! As a new customer, the first time purchasing, I was given a free pre-roll. They moved locations and for 2 months I could not find them, finally I located them and again, the owner this time, gave me a free eatable! This is the only shop out of 6 that I have shopped at and Nova is the ONLY place that gave me something to sample for free! That means a lot, how else are you to try their product if you can't sample it! That being said, I will be purchasing the eatables bc they were perfect to help me sleep! LOVE LOVE LOVE this place!! And as ALWAYS, tip you Budtender! peace!