Wow! LOVE this place! As a new customer, the first time purchasing, I was given a free pre-roll. They moved locations and for 2 months I could not find them, finally I located them and again, the owner this time, gave me a free eatable! This is the only shop out of 6 that I have shopped at and Nova is the ONLY place that gave me something to sample for free! That means a lot, how else are you to try their product if you can't sample it! That being said, I will be purchasing the eatables bc they were perfect to help me sleep! LOVE LOVE LOVE this place!! And as ALWAYS, tip you Budtender! peace!