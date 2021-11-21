MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
387 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nova Cannabis Of Marietta
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 2
108 W Main st, Marietta, OK
License DAAA-CFLS-HCXQ
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-10pm
10am-12am
Closed
Photos of Nova Cannabis Of Marietta
Show all photos