NuLeaf - Incline Village

NuLeaf Lake Tahoe is a dispensary located in Incline Village, Nevada. Flowers, concentrates, edibles, and topicals are among the cannabis items available to customers. Accessories like as pipes, bongs, grinders, and other items are also available for purchase at the dispensary. Every interaction with NuLeaf Lake Tahoe patients is guaranteed to be of the highest quality and compassion. We emphasize respect and decency above all else as a service organization and a health-care provider. NuLeaf, which is manned by the most experienced and professional team in the medical cannabis market, can provide patients with tailored one-on-one treatment and help in selecting the most appropriate cannabis to cure their disease. NuLeaf’s management team has over 15 years of experience in the medicinal cannabis sector across multiple geographies. By taking a forward-thinking approach to this dynamic medication, we have pioneered industry best-practices and established ourselves as pioneers in this field. The NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary is in the center of Incline Village, only minutes from the world-famous ski resort and Lake Tahoe’s crystal pure waters. Take Highway 395 north from Reno to Incline Village. Take Country Club Dr. to the right, then Tahoe Blvd. to the left. At 877 Tahoe Blvd., Nuleaf will be on your right.