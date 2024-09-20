About this dispensary
Nuna Harvest
Come Fly with us at Nuna Harvest! If you’re in the Westchester County, The Bronx & Manhattan area, we invite you to visit Nuna Harvest and experience the difference that quality, safety, and community can make. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always happy to answer your questions, help you find the perfect products for your needs, and provide guidance on responsible cannabis use. Come and enjoy the harvest at Nuna Harvest Dispensary!
696 Locust St., Fleetwood, NY
License CAURD-24-000140
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalDeliveryLatinx ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
