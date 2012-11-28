Elijah101103
Super friendly staff! Will definitely be back to this location
4.8
10 reviews
they kicked out budtends are very rude look at my review on other apps
We're sorry for the miscommunication and have reached out to you personally. We thank you for your understanding and your willingness to give us another chance.
I found a beautiful selection for my medical needs. The staff gave true hospitality. !
Thank you so much for your review! We're happy to hear you had a great experience at our dispensary! Hope to see you again soon!
Love buying here great quality and wonderful employee ❤️
Thank you for the kind review! We look forward to serving you again soon!
A very delightful experience kind helpful staff good products enjoyed it very much
Happy to hear our team was helpful! Thanks for reviewing us!
So many tastey flower options. Great prices and dope vibes.
Thanks for the review! Glad to hear you enjoyed the flower and our deals! Hope to see you soon!
Great location! Right in the heart of the Colorado Springs culture!!! Knob Hill!!!
Thank you!! We love our neighborhood!
Excellent concentrate ,good flower,good location ,friendly staff.
Thank you!! Happy to hear our team was helpful & you enjoyed our product!
Good flower good concentrate friendly staff good location
Thanks for the review!!
$15 eighths and $15 grams of concentrate on Wednesday, great deals, cool people. The atmosphere only gets 4 stars because it is a very cramped space in which I could select my products.