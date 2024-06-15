NY Elite Cannabis
NY Elite Cannabis
dispensary
Recreational

NY Elite Cannabis

Bayside, NY
230.0 miles away
Loading...
256 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

NY Elite Cannabis

Come visit the largest dispensary in Queens NY. 100% Black family-owned business. We will carry all the top brands and products. Our menu is carefully curated by the Jamaican owner with 30+ years of cannabis knowledge and experience. A wide selection of THC vapes, flower, edibles/gummies, concentrates, accessories and CBD products will be provided for purchase. Our Elite team will assist you with all the products you need while providing excellent customer service. We are located conveniently off of Northern Blvd and Bell Blvd. Just minutes from JFK and LGA airports and hotels. Near to some of Queens famous landmarks- Fort Totten, Resort World Casino, Citifield, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, UBS Arena, Belmont Park Douglaston Golf Course. Conveniently centered in between multiple highways-Cross Island Pkwy, Clearview Expwy, Grand Central Pkwy, Whitestone Expwy and the LIE.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
42-15 Bell Blvd Bayside, NY , Bayside, NY
Send a message
Call (718) 598-8223
Visit website
License OCM-CAURD-24-000153
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalBlack owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

Photos of NY Elite Cannabis

Show all photos

1 Review of NY Elite Cannabis

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere