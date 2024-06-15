NY Elite Cannabis

Come visit the largest dispensary in Queens NY. 100% Black family-owned business. We will carry all the top brands and products. Our menu is carefully curated by the Jamaican owner with 30+ years of cannabis knowledge and experience. A wide selection of THC vapes, flower, edibles/gummies, concentrates, accessories and CBD products will be provided for purchase. Our Elite team will assist you with all the products you need while providing excellent customer service. We are located conveniently off of Northern Blvd and Bell Blvd. Just minutes from JFK and LGA airports and hotels. Near to some of Queens famous landmarks- Fort Totten, Resort World Casino, Citifield, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, UBS Arena, Belmont Park Douglaston Golf Course. Conveniently centered in between multiple highways-Cross Island Pkwy, Clearview Expwy, Grand Central Pkwy, Whitestone Expwy and the LIE.