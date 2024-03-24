NYC Cannabis Exchange
NYC Cannabis Exchange
dispensary
Recreational

NYC Cannabis Exchange

BelleroseNew York
231.2 miles away
235 products | Last updated:

Flower

Concentrates

Edibles

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

NYC Cannabis Exchange

NYCCE is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, chews, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by New York State licensed vendors. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit our cannabis store, or shop online to pre-order. NYCCE is here to support all of your cannabis needs and offers delivery in select areas.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
248-09 JerichoTurnpike, Bellerose, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000047
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalDelivery

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

1 Review of NYC Cannabis Exchange

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
