As far as dispensaries go, the design of this location is incredible, unique, and fun. It's literally like an NYC Subway car... Fun place with great high-end products. Absolutely recommend a visit. Can't go wrong with all the great brands like Dank, Weedubest, Off Hours, and more. We grabbed some Chillangos, flower, and some sweet NYC Bud swag. 5 stars across the board.