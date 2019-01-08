Brady0211
Their pre rolls don’t smoke other than that all right spot
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Their pre rolls don’t smoke other than that all right spot
It’s location is perfect and the bud tenders are super helpful and super friendly. My favorite place
Best of the best!!!
Amazing
thank you!!
Great service and some of the best prices and specials you will find in the OKC area. Highly recommend Oasis!
My experience felt like it did in Colorado or Vegas. Friendly, professional, knowledgeable.... best experience I have had in Oklahoma to date. Extensive education provided and a staff that can answer virtually any question.
Oh WOW!! Thank you so much! We appreciate the visit and hopefully we will see you again soon
Everyone is so friendly and extremely knowledgeable about their products. Definitely my go to dispensary!
I love this place! Everyone is super cool, love the vibes!
I'm from Norman and have been duped like all of us have. But there is something about driving from Norman to show up and be blown away. Do not hesitate to call and ask about specials they will truly go out of their way for you!! Thanks Leo on those two carts, that flame mendo breath, and that dank gorilla breath. Good people!
I love reading how happy we are able to make each and every one of you.. Thank you!
these guys are awesome. very helpful.