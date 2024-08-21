Obi-Wan Cannabis LLC
Logo for Obi-Wan Cannabis LLC
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Obi-Wan Cannabis LLC

Sunland Park, NM
147 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Obi-Wan Cannabis LLC

In the mystical realms of the Sunland Park sector, amidst the swirling sands of New Mexico's deserts, a beacon of tranquility emerged in the year 2024. Obi Juan Cannabis, founded by visionary pioneers, stands as a sanctuary for those seeking solace and enlightenment through the finest herbs from galaxies far, far away. Our dispensary is more than just a destination; it's a journey into the heart of the Force. Here, in the midst of a bustling street filled with other dispensaries, Obi Juan Cannabis shines like a twin sun on Tatooine, offering a unique and immersive experience for all who enter our domain. Each strain we offer is carefully selected to ensure it meets the highest standards, providing our customers with an intergalactic array of choices that will elevate both mind and spirit. Whether you're a seasoned Jedi or a curious Padawan, our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you on your path to herbal enlightenment. With the finest selections of cannabis in the galaxy, we invite you to explore the wonders of Obi Juan Cannabis and discover the balance you've been seeking. Join us today, and may the herb be with you!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2167 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM
License VIC-2023-0034-PRM-0006
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalIndigenous ownedLGBTQIA ownedVeteran owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm

