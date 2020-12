I have been to some different local dispensaries in Seattle and I think that we are so lucky to have high quality knowledgeable budtenders who always deliver. Personally, I have to say that Ocean Greens is now my favorite for a couple of reasons. It is the closest to my house, it's cozy with a lot of cool wooden drawers so the vibe is like old apothecary meets warm kitchen (vs huge nightclub feeling) and the manager Julian is top notch. If I could give 6 stars for service I would. Great prices too. Thanks Julian!