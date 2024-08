I absolutely LOVED the entire feel of this dispensary. The moment I walked through the door was just an amazing experience. They actually listened to me without trying to sell me on bunch of stuff I don't need or want and for the first time I actually found something that HELPS ME!!!! BONUS < They even laminated my Med Card for me. This is now my new favorite dispensary and I will only be shopping there. Thanks Oddfellow Wellness! Keep up the great work!