Gemini is the best πŸ’―πŸ’–πŸŽ‰ Love this dispensary hands down frπŸ’― this is my go to dispensary ALWAYS!!!πŸ’–πŸ₯°πŸ˜ always has that gassy β›½ smoke, and the flower is always πŸ”₯ great prices, great deal, & amazing customer service πŸ₯°πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰πŸŽ‰!! I've Always leaving satisfied πŸ™‚. So Good I'm a regular go every couple of days 😊.