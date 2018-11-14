kbel311 on January 20, 2019

Great online ordering and delivery experience. Loved the text updates. Friendly and knowledgeable associates and reasonable prices. Order was accurate and full of my go-to products from great local companies. I was having a really tough day with medical issues so it was wonderful to order and have it delivered just an hour and a half later! Starting to feel much better. Thanks for making it possible for me to get meds today!