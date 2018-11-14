Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I love that they come to my house. So awesome. Always great services! I appreciate their work.
miggybotz
on February 6, 2019
Awesome service and delivery! Fast reply and great customer service. Would definitely shop again!
kbel311
on January 20, 2019
Great online ordering and delivery experience. Loved the text updates. Friendly and knowledgeable associates and reasonable prices. Order was accurate and full of my go-to products from great local companies. I was having a really tough day with medical issues so it was wonderful to order and have it delivered just an hour and a half later! Starting to feel much better. Thanks for making it possible for me to get meds today!
Judybeth
on November 22, 2018
smoked 4 years here in Sacramento and never used delivery. Silly me,love it. And a good menu selection.