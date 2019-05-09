Flopalopagus
bud is bunk prices are garbage don't include tax, and they delete reviews. don't trust this place
4.7
10 reviews
My first time here I met the owners who are brothers. They learned my name after only going there once. Then they hired Brett and he did the same, I guess when I saw that kind of customer service I was hooked. Then when I saw the products and how cheaply priced they were I fell in love with this place, I’ve been to a lot of dispensaries in different states too. Kind is the best in the state and I drive a bit of a distance to go here well worth it wouldn’t change a thing
Kind Connection has good vibes and a clean shop. Our budtender, Gunner, was easy to talk to and very knowledgeable.
I like that they have several flower choices and that they a labeled with the type and percentages of indica and sativa. They have nice size buds and professional service and try and get what you need for your personal preference. I dont like that the price on flower is not advertised as OTD you do have to pay taxes.
The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable! i was very impressed!!
Thank you for making my situation right yesterday. I was one happy girl. My symptoms had relief. All you guys are amazing. HIGHLY RECOMMEND YOU. Lori D.
I’ve been here twice and going to be back again! Great choices and Nice, generous service. I was a few dollars short and the fella there helped me out regardless. Gracias!
great place very comfortable atmosphere good quality product and always getting better!
Great
very clean and nice staff. i couldn't have been more satisfied. Definitely going to be recommending people to go to Kind.