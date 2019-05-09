smkymcpot on November 30, 2019

My first time here I met the owners who are brothers. They learned my name after only going there once. Then they hired Brett and he did the same, I guess when I saw that kind of customer service I was hooked. Then when I saw the products and how cheaply priced they were I fell in love with this place, I’ve been to a lot of dispensaries in different states too. Kind is the best in the state and I drive a bit of a distance to go here well worth it wouldn’t change a thing