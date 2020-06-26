Deals
Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!
Available today
OKIEWONDERLAND& BORO FAMILY 1G CARTS $40, 3 $100
RUBY MAES 250MG GUMMIES $30 FOR 2 FOR $50 OTD!!!
Jive X Rare Micro Diamonds $45 1G OR 2 for $80 OTD
Apothecary 1G Shatter/Sugar/Wax $35 or 4 for $100!
Infused Prerolls 1G 1 for $15 or 2 for $25
OZ BUD $65, 2 FOR $120, 3 FOR $175 OTD! 4 STRAINS
SMOKIEZ 3 FOR $50 OTD!
MY BUDDY PREROLLS 3 FOR $20 OTD!
Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
GRAMS OF THE DAY: 24K $10! GIESEL COOKIES, SUPER CRITICAL $8! HARLEQUIN $5! 5 STRAINS $5 G'S! BUDS: $15 1/8, $25 1/4, $35 1/2, $65 OZ, 2 FOR $125, 3 FOR $175 OTD: NEBULA, HERIJUANA, BLACK BEAUTY, DUTCH TREAT, FRUITY PEBBLES & DARK STAR! BANANA OG $25 1/8, $40 1/4, $70 1/4, $125 OZ! KING LOUIS OG, SUPER SKUNK, DUCK DIESEL $35 1/8, $50 1/4, $90 1/2, $175 OZ! 3 CARTS FOR $100 OTD! SMOKIEZ 3 FOR $50 OTD!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.