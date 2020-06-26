Kna197u on July 6, 2020

I have always been a fan of the Okie Wonderland location in Catoosa so when the south location opened up close to my work, I was thrilled. What's even better is I now have a favorite go to person, JO, who has the patience to listen to my needs and questions and I trust him to understand and he's not let me down once. All of the staff is friendly, the store is clean and organized and everyone knows their stuff and take care of their customers accordingly. I will never use another dispensary! ❤️ too bad there's only a 5 star rating because I would be listing as a perfect 10!