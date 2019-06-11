$8 grams of GG4 and Tangerine Dream $100 1/2oz!!!! $175 oz!!!
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/18/2019
$8 grams of GG4 and Tangerine Dream!!! Tangerine Dream is a Hybrid tested at 11.80% THC GG4 is a hybrid tested at 14.20% THC 0.61% CBD No Limit! Come get it while it last at this great price!! $100 1/2 Ounce $175 Ounce of GG4!!! New Customers get 10% off entire purchase!!
Korova and Mr. Macks Sale !!!
All Korova and Mr. Macks Products 20% off !!!
1/8th & T-shirt $50
1/8th & T-shirt $50 1/8th of flower mix and match of your choice and a Okies t-shirt for $50
New Customers 10% off entire purchase!!
All new customers get 10% off the entire purchase!!!
1st time customers
5 1/2 g pre-rolls for $15
5 1/2 g pre-rolls for $15 Rex's Remedies assorted strains
5 Grams for $50
5 Grams for $50 Mix and Match your choice of all strains
3 - 1 gram pre-rolls for $25
3 - 1 gram pre-rolls for $25 Assorted strains available your choice
Bubble Hash 2 grams for $60
Bubble Hash 2 grams for $60
1937 1 gram cartridges $50
1937 1 gram cartridges $50