omg these ladies are the best!!!
4.7
10 reviews
I really like this dispensary and I only got to 2 of them in saplupa. Every time I go to this dispensary they are nice and kind.
This place has really went downhill. They do have great quality flower, but the new price points are ridiculously high. The addition of “bottom shelf” flower is ridiculous as well this product has no place in a medical dispensary. Budtenders are a new face almost weekly. And customer service is non existent. I have made my last purchase and cannot recommend to anyone. A real shame
Killer shop. Super expensive though. Not my first choice in town anymore.
Phenomenal shop! I recently friend the Spiced Apple Cider cartridge, and it is absolutely sensational! If ever there was a pumpkin spice flavored cartridge, I think it would be the only thing more flavorful.
I love this place! They have amazing bud! Their MM carts are 🔥 DEFINITELY RECOMMEND!
gr8 place
don't think I'll be back! so overpriced for the economy of Sapulpa!
Had a wonderful experience here. Probably the best flower I've found and the service was amazing.
Although expensive, they have some of the best flower in Sapulpa. It's well worth it if you have the funds. At least you know what your getting and prices ALWAYS include tax. I appreciate that there are no surprises when I pick up, as far as cost and the quality is excellent!