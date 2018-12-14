CuriousGeorge71 on October 7, 2019

This place has really went downhill. They do have great quality flower, but the new price points are ridiculously high. The addition of “bottom shelf” flower is ridiculous as well this product has no place in a medical dispensary. Budtenders are a new face almost weekly. And customer service is non existent. I have made my last purchase and cannot recommend to anyone. A real shame