Shatterday
Valid 1/26/2019
10% Off Concentrates
Saturdays Only
All Products
Kief
from Oklahoma Roots
36%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Trainwreck
from High Sunshine Farms
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
Tahoe OG Kush
from High Sunshine Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$430 gram
Bubble Gum
from LWSR
13.27%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
$83¼ ounce
Gelato
from Oklahoma Roots
19%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Banana Punch
from Oklahoma Roots
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Blue Lemon Thai
from LWSR
16.24%
THC
0.93%
CBD
Blue Lemon Thai
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Bubblicious
from Oklahoma Roots
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblicious
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$43⅛ ounce
$83¼ ounce
White Widow
from LWSR
17.37%
THC
1.26%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Bubble Gum
from LSWR
13.27%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
White Widow
from Native Roots Pharm Products
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Peyote WiFi
from Oklahoma Roots
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote WiFi
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Strawberry Gum
from Oklahoma Roots
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Gum
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Morning Dew
from TrueVine
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Morning Dew
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$43⅛ ounce
Everything's OK - 1G Live Resin - Super Cookies
from Everything's OK
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Cookies
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Wax - Starburst
from Everything's OK
64%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Pink Starburst
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Wax - Super Glue
from Everything's OK
81.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Mary Mechanix - 1G RSO
from Mary Mechanix
52.03%
THC
2.18%
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Wax - Sunset Sherbert
from Everything's OK
68%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Gorilla Cookies
from Sunday Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Wax - Birthday Cake
from Everything's OK
71.1%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - Live Resin - Banana Punch #9
from Everything's OK
60.71%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Glue Zauce
from Sunday Extracts
69.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Live Resin - GMO
from Everything's OK
70%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Moon Mix - 1G Blue Dream x Blueberry 1:1 Cartidge
from Moon Mix
54.7%
THC
30.4%
CBD
Blue Dream x Blueberry 1
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
RSO
from High Sunshine Farms
64.5%
THC
0.51%
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Mary Mechanix - 1G Cartridge
from Mary Mechanix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Simple Cure Pod
from Simple Cure Premium Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$450 gram
$450 gram
27 Pure - 1G Birthday Cake Badder
from 27 Pure
73.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Shatter - Kombucha
from Everything's OK
70%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Kombucha
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Lunar Modules- Berzerker
from Jay and Silent Bob
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Berzerker
Strain
$750 gram
$750 gram
Verde Pur - 1.1G Cartridge - Grape Ape
from Verde Pur
87.8%
THC
1.16%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunday Extracts - 1G Citral Glue
from Sunday Extracts
81.37%
THC
1.34%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Cartridge - Cotton Candy
from Everything's OK
95%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$550 gram
$550 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Shatter - Sunset Sherbert
from Everything's OK
68%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - Live Resin - Wifi x Zkittlez
from Everything's OK
63.56%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Wifi x Zkittlez
Strain
$500 gram
$500 gram
Buffalo Roze - 1.1G Cartridge - Sunset Cake
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
91.38%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Sunset Cake
Strain
$501.1 gram
$501.1 gram
OKR - 1G Sugar Wax
from Oklahoma Roots
98%
THC
0.2%
CBD
House Blend
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Shatter - Blue Cookies
from Everything's OK
72.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Everything's OK - 1G Cartridge - Gelato
from Everything's OK
95%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
