GYMP on August 11, 2019

Soon as Oklahoma passed legislation for legal cannabis, I was eager to visit a dispensary and see what we Oklahomans had to offer. I knew that the blackmarket had top shelf cannabis and wanted to discover how medicinal marijuana fared. OKMC (Oklahoma Medical Cannabis) set the standard for local dispensaries. They had the top-shelf cannabis I sought. And the knowledge of those behind the counter reiterated to my mother the same stories I had told her for the longest time. Now, their knowledge was passed on to her.