Royno
fantastic customer service
4.4
10 reviews
Great staff & exceptional service.
Top quality products and friendly, knowledgeable staff! Would definitely reccomend!
First time walking in and the staff helped pick out amazing bud, and all worked together surprisingly fast inputting me into the system and checking me out! -Lincoln
Thank you for the great review Lincoln! We appreciate you and hope to see you again soon :)
Soon as Oklahoma passed legislation for legal cannabis, I was eager to visit a dispensary and see what we Oklahomans had to offer. I knew that the blackmarket had top shelf cannabis and wanted to discover how medicinal marijuana fared. OKMC (Oklahoma Medical Cannabis) set the standard for local dispensaries. They had the top-shelf cannabis I sought. And the knowledge of those behind the counter reiterated to my mother the same stories I had told her for the longest time. Now, their knowledge was passed on to her.
Thank you for the review! We're happy you all had a great experience! We hope to see you again soon :)
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Great product!! Really dig the display of prices.
Thanks for the review! We hope to see you again :)
I always enjoy my visit to OKMC, customer service is phenomenal! They always have a great selection as well!
Thanks for the great review! We appreciate your business! :)
Great place with many strains to choose from! Enjoyed there flower while in Tulsa
Thanks for the review! We appreciate your business and hope to see you again soon!
They have a flower for every ailment. If they don’t know for sure which one is best for your individual issues, they look them up for you, with you. I had a cartridge issue the other day and they couldn’t have been more helpful.
We're happy you had a great experience! We hope to see you again soon! :)
Great flower selection, best I've seen in Tulsa area. havent been everywhere but at least 20 dispensaries and this one is the best. Staff very helpful and inviting, Joe is extremely knowledgeable about the art of botany in general so he really knows how to pick the best growers. It's really high quality product overall. Best brands of edibles too. Offers good incentives as well so that's a perk!
Thank you so much for continuing to visit our dispensary! We are here to help in any way we can!