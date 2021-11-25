MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
93 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Ol Boys Place, LLC
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 1
License DAAA-J54B-PR0Q
ATMcash acceptedADA accesiblemedicaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
Closed
Photos of Ol Boys Place, LLC
Show all photos
Deals at Ol Boys Place, LLC
see all promotions
Greenlight Special BOGO
Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/30/2022
Buy 1 gram Top Shelf flower "OG Kush", get 1 gram 1/2 off!
Special available daily from 1:00-2:00 & 5:00-6:00; while supplies last.
$1 Rolling Paper Special
Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/30/2022
Buy 5g+ any Top Shelf Flower, get your choice of Rolling Papers for $1.00!
1/8 Gelato 33 + Papers for $20.00 OTD!
Valid 11/23/2021 - 11/30/2022
3.5 grams of Bottom Shelf "Gelato 33" flower and your choice of Rolling Papers for $20 OUT THE DOOR.