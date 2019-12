Slabbius on October 22, 2019

it seems there are a lot of people unfairly judging a startup operation because they couldn't get through on the phone lines. giving bad reviews because they are impatient. yet having never tried the product. it took me 30 minutes of calling yesterday (10/21) morning to reach a human. when I finally did, I was given the best customer service experience. the woman i had spoken with was very sweet and kind. she told me my delivery of my ounce of Banana Hammock would be delivered either Tuesday or Wednesday (10/22 or 10/23). a couple hours later I had received a call back confirming my delivery for today (Tuesdsy, October 22). This morning I had received a text and a phone call stating I was on today's delivery roster. about an hour later I was told they were on the way and would see me in less than an hour. the delivery van showed up a short time later. customer service, delivery, and product are all on point. my nugs look amazing. once they upgrade their call center, this is going to be a serious contender in Florida. people need to learn to be more patient. lots of angry potheads looking to blast a company because they were too slow to get to a discount flash sale? or because the company is so popular they have their phones lines blown up is reason to given them bad reviews? ya'll childish. give me a break.