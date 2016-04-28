Follow
Pickup available
Oregon Bud Company - Keizer
Pickup available
971.599.5438
Topical Tuesday
20% off Bath Bombs/Salts, CBD Products, Tinctures & Topicals!
Other restrictions may apply. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. Offers valid only while supplies last and may be terminated at any time without notice. See store for full details. Discounts valid all day. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Wana Wednesday
20% off Wana Brand Edibles. Try the Hybrid Caramels at just $16 or try out the awesome new 2:1 Exotic Yuzu Gummies for just $19.20 on Wana Wednesday!
Say It Sunday
Choose ONE (1) of the following categories to save 20% off of your purchase: -Accessories/Apparel/Glass OR -Bath & Body/CBD/Tinctures/Topicals OR -Cartridges/Extracts/Infused Pre-Rolls OR -Edibles OR -Pre-Rolls
Munchie Monday
20% Off All Edibles
Stash Saturday
$5/g for all strains, 20% off regular pre-rolls and 20% off Stash Concentrates & RSO
Fried Friday
20% off ALL Extracts & Concentrates
10% off for Medical & Veterans
