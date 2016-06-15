420 Event ALL YEAR LONG
25% off Vendor Products $5 Grams 15% off Everything Else
* $80 Ounces *
$80 OUNCES OF BUD!!! For a limited time, Oregon Bud Company is offering an ounce of bud for just $50. This isn't shake or trim, but genuine, beautiful in-house flower for only $80/ounce! Hurry in because a deal this deal won't last long!
DISCOUNT VALID ONLY ON SELECTED STRAINS AND ONLY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Discounted strains may vary so see store for details. Other restrictions apply and offer may be terminated at any time without notice. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Locals Discount
10% off for Newport Locals
Fishing Industry Discount
10% off for Fishing Industry Workers
Daily Flower Hour
4:20 - Close all strains are $5 a gram! ALL DAY on SATURDAY!