FatacresWoods on May 17, 2019

Good Day, Ryan is the Greatest, he has Lots of information on their Flower strains, {an anything in his shelves}. Besides the VERY Reasonable prices, if he doesn't have it, He Will Suggest a Different Dispensary. Who Does That! Send you to a different shop, to spend your money. I was getting what I heard was the BEST $50.00 Flower Ounce around. I showed up early an He needed to make them up, he showed me the pound bag. He kindly ask if I could return, (in a short time too) for the ounce. When I returned, (in a short time) it was ready, Fast Service, with a Smile. They grow their own flower, an it shows, the Look, the Smell, a Great Taste as for the results of the Medicine, it was as he described. Thumbs Up! I Love stopping by the Oregon Bud Company in Old Town, Newport, Oregon on the Bay Front.