Cool location, but disappointing when compared to other local options
Jmh32
on November 28, 2019
Such a cool shop but it’s dark so you can barely see the weed and the staff are surly.
thomayas
on November 26, 2019
Place was okay. But I found MOLD.
Jordandiaz12
on October 5, 2019
Wonderful place
Reclaim
on August 23, 2019
It’s awesome
ldawgmccarron
on June 21, 2019
Place is awesome with really amazing tenders!! Love it each time I go!
Edjpdx51.
on June 17, 2019
very helpful folks.
P00pypants
on May 31, 2019
Fast friendly and very knowledgeable.
FatacresWoods
on May 17, 2019
Good Day,
Ryan is the Greatest, he has Lots of information on their Flower strains, {an anything in his shelves}. Besides the VERY Reasonable prices, if he doesn't have it, He Will Suggest a Different Dispensary. Who Does That! Send you to a different shop, to spend your money.
I was getting what I heard was the BEST $50.00 Flower Ounce around. I showed up early an He needed to make them up, he showed me the pound bag. He kindly ask if I could return, (in a short time too) for the ounce. When I returned, (in a short time) it was ready, Fast Service, with a Smile.
They grow their own flower, an it shows, the Look, the Smell, a Great Taste as for the results of the Medicine, it was as he described. Thumbs Up!
I Love stopping by the Oregon Bud Company in Old Town, Newport, Oregon on the Bay Front.
toytim22re
on May 14, 2019
all i can say is wow! Marty is the best, she knows her stuff. this place has great deals, danq flower, and lots to chose from. oh and the view doesn't suck!