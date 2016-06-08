thegrnmonsta on May 11, 2019

This was my second visit. I used the online order system, and was sent the “order received” text. I arrived early, walked into the waiting area and took a seat, as there were probably 10 people waiting already. Once the window was clear, I walked up with my ID to let the receptionist know I had arrived. She confirmed she saw the order, and that it would still be a few. She asked me to have a seat and wait for the confirmation text. About 5 min later the text came through, so again, I approached the counter, and was showing the young lady the text ( as this is what the text advised). This time with an attitude, she says “ that’s because I just sent the order through, you have to wait for me to call your name, like I explained to you before.” As a second time customer, and first time using the online system, I would have thought the employees would be a little more patient with newcomers. Also, she would not honor my 2nd time patient card, because it was an online order. I’m very disappointed and dissatisfied with the poor customer service and bad attitude. Your company was recommended to me in high regard from someone that works closely with all of your establishments. I will come back again, as I do understand sometimes people have bad days. With having 15+ years in customer service/ retail management, I expect my experience to be night and day compared to today’s visit.