PuertoReeeko
While in the venue to get CBD oil (with hopes to put a halt to my anxiety/SEIZURES and overall issue, I had a seizure inside😕. Unaware of what was going on, I was escorted out the venue by Security. I was almost ran over by cars on Obama RD. I called the next day to ask what happened, I was made aware that I had a seizure and was told they had it on camera and therefore was BANNED and could NOT return. Can’t order and pick up, NOTHING. Aside from that, I saw a young lady worker at the corner store and she CRINGED at Me. Very disappointed as whoever’s reading could imagine as I felt embarrassed and helpless. I could’ve been killed with being forced out after a full blown seizure and told to “shoo”.. very foul!😔