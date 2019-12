bugzy11 on August 12, 2019

Have been going here a lot. It used to be the best dispensary around always had quality choices. I was only disappointed going there one out of five times in the past but more recently it is more like I'm disappointed two out of three times. I live far away I order over the phone and pick it up later I have never not picked something up lately they've been telling me they can't hold stuff because it's limited Supply like there is a difference between me having a job and having to be at work and ordering over the phone as opposed to somebody standing in line. It's not my fault I have a job and have to work and people that don't get to choose better things than I do because they get the stand there at 9 in the morning everyday and I don't. I spent a buttload of money there. Both of the people are nice however when they mess something up which seems to be a lot lately and I mention it they get an attitude like it is my fault that I'm not getting everything that I ordered or they wouldn't hold something for me. Apparently if you can stand there at 9 in the morning everyday your money is better than mine and you get better options. Most ridiculous thing I've ever heard when I order something I will get it 100% so there is never a reason not to hold something for me if I ordered it over the phone before somebody ordered it in person I should still get it it doesn't matter if they have one of something I ordered at first it should be mine I guess if I quit my job and stand in line every day at 9 a.m. I would have better options unfortunately I will not have any money to buy anything if that were the case. Like I said because I have a job I don't get to have the options that somebody else does that isn't able to work or doesn't work but can stand in line at 9 a.m... Giving them one more chance because they where my favorite place to go but if anything else goes wrong I will not spend another dollar there ever again...