I feel like if your own website and leafly both say you're open you should be open
Raintree369
on January 30, 2019
perfect in my neighborhood...friends first owner and all...but absolutely best taste and punch. ever...on his way...and all flavors he grows are flavored to a taste of instant perfect aromas you'll taste no where else...uk cheese still kicks me Everytime... Raintree
CannabisRev
on May 27, 2018
This place is great, it is right on my way home. Can't wait to try out the cannabis!!!
Barreras1025
on October 29, 2017
Great people and staff. Paul is an amazing grower. Staff is awesome with all patients..My top 5 strains of flower from ocg are,Flo,comfy numb,the white,the cheese and the hawaian..on my top 5 list in springs for quality and price...
DrHerbPakalolo
on October 18, 2017
They make me feel like family every visit, its a secret spot with dank strains. A must stop if you havent before
shockey1990
on October 14, 2017
this place used to be my go to dispensary. Not anymore.
sincerely Chad
jay4200000
on September 14, 2017
great people and staff..hi t.h.c potency and lots of cbd stuff.old school "G" is very knowledgeable and has unique strains.beside my flo,glue and sour d. many more..awwsome prices.
Illj
on December 17, 2016
Great bud and killer deals! !! Never gotten a bad strain from there! Highly recommend!
iamtheceo
on December 22, 2013
Great products and friendly staff. Tried all of the meds and they are all high quality. Highly recommend trying the UK Cheese.