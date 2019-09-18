Follow
Origins Cannabis Dispensary
4057249318
$39 HALF OUNCE SUN SOKD! WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/1/2019
Strains include: Trainwreck, Green Crack, Blue Dream, Cookies & Cream, and Kosher Kush! LIMIT ONE PER PATIENT!
3 Prerolls for $20!
Valid 11/5/2019 – 12/1/2019
Help feed the children! Bring in a donation of 2 cans of food & receive 3 full flower prerolls for $20!
minimum 2 cans donation
First Time Patient Discount 10%
Receive 10% off your entire purchase the first time you shop with us!
*excludes already discounted items*
Military Discount 10%
Veterans & Military receive 10% off every purchase, every time.
*excludes already discounted items*
Student Discount 5%
Present your student ID and receive an extra 5% off your total purchase!
*excludes already discounted items*
Teacher Discount 5%
Patients working in education may present their credentials for an extra 5% off their purchase!
Senior Discount 5%
Patients 50+ years or older will receive 5% off their total purchase.
SUN SOKD $99 OUNCES, $20 EIGHTHS, $5 GRAMS!
Strains include Mimosa, Blue Dream, Trainwreck, Green Crack, Kosher Kush, Cookies & Cream, Pineapple Express and Blueberry Cookies. *while supplies last!*
Valid while supplies last at all locations! *Cannot stack discounts*