NA420
amazing atmosphere! Kat is a great budtender, and their prices are awesome!!!
We're happy to hear Kat could make your experience with us such a great one! Hope we see you back soon!
4.9
10 reviews
They have super great deals so you can try new strains without paying full prices. The staff members are amazing and super helpful. John was a delight to meet!! I have loved the atmosphere (and weed) every time I have gone in. Definitely will be back!
Thanks for the fantastic feedback! We appreciate you checking us out and letting us know what you think!
I love this dispensary! Great sales make it easy to try new strains. Everyone there is very friendly and helpful. I have been there several times. I have learned a lot from the people there and they are very patient. I highly recommend this dispensary!
Thanks for the love! We appreciate the awesome feedback and hope to see you back soon!
They had the strains of flower their menu claimed they did. I got in out and the flower was not all dried out.
Thank you! We hope to see you back soon!
This place is the best in town
We appreciate the kind words! - Origins Management
awesome atmosphere! Great people!
Thanks for the positive feedback!
Kat is super sweet. She knows what I'm always looking for. I went this afternoon for the grand opening sale and staff was on it. ohhhh and the other sweet dude in the morning with blonde hair, from California, and kinda tall. He always remembers my name. Totally feel bad I can't remember his name...from: morning pre roll girl
It's always a pleasure to see you stop in for your AM prerolls :) and I believe you're talking about Cole! He and Kat are two of our best, we're happy to hear they always get you taken care of!
Great location! Definitely a go to shop!
Thanks for the feedback! We hope to see you back this weekend for our Grand Opening Event! - Origins Management
When we walked in- I was impressed with the layout of their store. Very different than other places. They actually have it set up - each section is for different body ailments and how to decide what is best for each thing. Very knowledgeable staff and very friendly. Bought some purple urkle (which is amazing) and cherry pie ( now I want an actual pie!!)lol. We will be back.
Thanks for the kind words and awesome feedback! We appreciate you taking the time to check us out and look forward to your next visit! - Origins Management
Beautiful store I was very impressed! Stopped in for my first time visit and Angelica took care of all my needs and even showed me the clone room which is super cool to have your own genetics. Lovely experience and I’ll be keeping my eye out for the specials
Thanks for the awesome feedback! We appreciate the kind words and support and hope to see you back for our Grand Opening event on the 26th! - Origins Management