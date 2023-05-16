dispensary
OSO Cannabis Company- Clovis

ClovisNew Mexico
OSO Cannabis Company- Clovis

You have high standards and so do we, therefore we strive to only provide the best quality cannabis selections available in New Mexico. From flower to edibles, we want your journey to be educational when it comes to your selections and also a mind blowing experience. We encourage you to not buy by %, the highest may just not get the results you are looking for, your budtender can help debunk the stereotype's, dig through the weeds and get to the root of the perfect strain or product that suits your needs. We have been so blown away with all the beautiful cannabis farms in New Mexico and amazing cultivation that is sprouting up around our state. We believe every patient should have the opportunity to experience what these growers are producing. We are proud to welcome their flower into our house. We proudly offer Match Box Farms, Gila River Organics, Bothpharms, Desert Peaks Farms and Urban Wellness.

1321 N Pile St, Clovis, NM
Call 5759359097
License CCD-VICE-2021-0029-RTLR-010
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
11am - 6pm
wednesday
11am - 6pm
thursday
11am - 6pm
friday
11am - 6pm
saturday
12pm - 7pm

