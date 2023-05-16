OSO Cannabis Company- Sunland Park (Coming Soon!)

You have high standards and so do we, therefore we strive to only provide the best quality cannabis selections available in New Mexico. From flower to edibles, we want your journey to be educational when it comes to your selections and also a mind blowing experience. We encourage you to not buy by %, the highest may just not get the results you are looking for, your budtender can help debunk the stereotype's, dig through the weeds and get to the root of the perfect strain or product that suits your needs. We have been so blown away with all the beautiful cannabis farms in New Mexico and amazing cultivation that is sprouting up around our state. We believe every patient should have the opportunity to experience what these growers are producing. We are proud to welcome their flower into our house. We proudly offer Match Box Farms, Gila River Organics, Bothpharms, Desert Peaks Farms and Urban Wellness.