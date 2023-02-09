Outerlimits716
Welcome to Outerlimits716. We were established May 2021 and opened our store front September 18, 2021. We are uniquely located on our tribe's aboriginal territory of the Seneca Nation of Indians. Please stop by and see our wide variety of products. In which they are locally grown products as well as our edibles are made with love by locals.
Great products great vibes and service! Could use more variety on flower. But everything is definitely A1 🔥