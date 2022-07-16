This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Outlaw Herbs
Welcome to Outlaw Herbs! We are a recreational and medical cannabis dispensary tucked away in beautiful historic Fort Sumner New Mexico. We offer many strains of flower, carts, disposable carts, gummies, wax's, prerolls, pipes, bongs, dab assesories, and much more!
