Best shop in Seattle and it's not even close IMO. Vibe is friendly and inviting; they card you only when you're ready to make a purchase, so no bouncer-like check at the door. Staff is laid-back but professional. But really what sets them apart is the freaking MENU. Say goodbye to word-vomited walls, ever-shifting television screens (or worse, iPads). It's a large, easy to read, organized, and efficiently-communicated collection of clipboards that line the wall. I honestly don't get how other stores haven't caught on. OZ is the only store I go to, if I can help it.