(This encounter was at Fairbanks but it shows the horrible ownerships) I WILL NEVER GO HERE AGAIN! THEY MISREPRESENT THEIR PRODUCT NUMBER ON THEIR BOARD. Pay $18 for 23% flower, when it was suppose to be 29% (not a number chaser but I wanted to receive the advertised product) And they REFUSE to fix their mistake AFTER i was told that they would. Go somewhere else. Save your money. You lost our buisness here and in Anchorage. If I could give negative stars I would. You give the cannabis industry a terrible name and only gave terrible service. Shame on you. Guess you can miss out on the hundreds of dollars we use to spend with you.