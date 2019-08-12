Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very knowledgeable and patient with all my questions
JAB_JAB
on October 12, 2019
great product great ppl
Akarissa1
on September 27, 2019
beautiful place, friendly staff, amazing bud
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the review! Would you please reach out to us and let us know how we can make your next visit a 5 star experience?
Bdevine09
on September 23, 2019
Visited here a couple days ago and they were so nice and helpful!! Knew exactly what strains would help my endo pain!! Berry og is amazing I was laid up in bed for two days before going and getting some relief and literally the second this stuff kicked in I was back to remodeling our house!!!
Cjhargis99
on September 7, 2019
Good product at good prices, come see them!
nallons1017
on September 4, 2019
Very welcoming loved my visit
Joshclark88
on September 3, 2019
litterally the best place I've been people treat you great and take there time and listen
Kenbot40
on August 31, 2019
this place is awesome, very friendly people, I will come back
Codymfday1
on August 23, 2019
They are great people and I love coming in an talking to them . Great people and great service