Paradise Hill Dispensary
1166.1 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
420 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Paradise Hill Dispensary
Come see us today at Paradise Dispensary - Geary and Watonga locations. We have bud for everyone's budget! If the story telling hasn't happened to you then you definitely need to visit our top shelf!! Luke is a very special owner, he really cares about his patients! What ever your medical need is, he has the knowledge to help you find what you need. His prices are very reasonable and he has a wonderful variety of flower available! Great variety on concentrates as well.
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
12pm-10pm
Photos of Paradise Hill Dispensary
Show all photos
Deals at Paradise Hill Dispensary
see all promotions
Veteran's Discount offered!
Valid 3/1/2022 - 3/2/2025
15% off order